What's the story

Sanju Samson has become the first batter to complete 4,000 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He reached the landmark with his 14th run in Match 62 of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The RR skipper was eventually dismissed for 41.

Notably, Samson has been associated with the Royals since 2012, though he played a couple of seasons for Delhi Capitals in 2016 and 2017.