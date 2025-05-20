Sanju Samson completes 4,000 IPL runs for Rajasthan Royals: Stats
Sanju Samson has become the first batter to complete 4,000 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He reached the landmark with his 14th run in Match 62 of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The RR skipper was eventually dismissed for 41.
Notably, Samson has been associated with the Royals since 2012, though he played a couple of seasons for Delhi Capitals in 2016 and 2017.
Milestone
Samson goes past 4,000-run mark for RR
Samson achieved this remarkable feat in his 149th IPL match for the franchise.
He has raced to 4,027 runs at an average of 31.70, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The tally includes 23 fifties, a couple of tons, and a strike rate of 141.24.
Jos Buttler (3,055) is the only other batter with over 3,000 runs for the Royals in the IPL.
Career
Samson's IPL journey and records
As mentioned, Samson turned up for Delhi Capitals during RR's two-year suspension.
His remarkable record also includes 677 runs from 28 matches with DC, including one century and three fifties.
Owing to the same, his overall IPL tally reads 4,704 runs from 177 IPL games at 30.94 (50s: 26, 100s: 3).
Having missed several IPL 2025 games due to fitness issues, he finished the season with 285 runs from nine games at 35.62 (50: 1).
Sixes
Samson completes 350 T20 sixes
The game also saw Samson become just the fifth Indian to complete 350 sixes in T20 cricket.
He accomplished the milestone with his second maximum.
Overall in the format, Samson has raced to 7,629 runs at at an average of 29.68 (SR: 137.01).
His tally includes 48 fifties besides six tons.
Knock
A fine hand from Samson
Chasing 188, RR lost the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) in the fourth over.
Samson arrived at number three as he steadied the ship alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi (57).
They added 98 runs, completely knocking CSK out of the contest. Meanwhile, Samson fell to Ravichandran Ashwin.
He made 41 off 31 balls with the help of three fours and two maximums as RR (188/4) prevailed in 17.1 overs.