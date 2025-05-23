India A will play two First-Class matches against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton, starting on May 30 and June 6, respectively.

They will end their tour with an intra-squad match against Team India on June 13 at Beckenham.

After the IPL final on June 3, Sudharsan is likely to join his fellow batter Shubman Gill for the matches.

Despite the commitment, he is completely focused on his IPL duties.