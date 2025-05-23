Sai Sudharsan focused on IPL 2025 playoffs amid England tour
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan is looking forward to representing India A on the upcoming England tour.
However, he is completely focused on the task at hand: taking his team through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs.
The young batter has been a revelation this season, leading the Orange Cap race with 638 runs in just 13 matches.
Dual commitment
Sudharsan's dual focus: IPL playoffs and England tour
India A will play two First-Class matches against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton, starting on May 30 and June 6, respectively.
They will end their tour with an intra-squad match against Team India on June 13 at Beckenham.
After the IPL final on June 3, Sudharsan is likely to join his fellow batter Shubman Gill for the matches.
Despite the commitment, he is completely focused on his IPL duties.
Rising star
Sudharsan's impressive journey in IPL 2025
Sudharsan's IPL journey has been nothing short of remarkable.
He made his debut in the tournament in 2022 and has since evolved into a reliable batter for GT.
His consistent performance this season has earned him recognition from both selectors and fans alike.
After Gujarat Titans's 33-run against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, he expressed his excitement about the England tour but emphasized that his current focus is solely on the IPL playoffs.
Statement
Fully focused on playoffs
"I know I'll be heading to the India A tour, but right now, my focus has to be fully on the IPL." ," Sudharsan said.
"Once this chapter is done, then I can shift my attention to the India A opportunity, which I'm really excited about. I'm confident it will be a great experience," the southpaw added.
Notably, Sudharsan is also in contention to earn a call-up in the Indian Test team for the upcoming England series.