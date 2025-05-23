What's the story

Australian dasher Mitchell Marsh, playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), recently scored his maiden Indian Premier League century.

He achieved the milestone in Match 63 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

His 117-run knock helped LSG finish at 235/2 as the team later won the contest by 33 runs.

Here we look at the batters with IPL centuries for the Super Giants.