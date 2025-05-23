These LSG batters boast centuries in IPL
What's the story
Australian dasher Mitchell Marsh, playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), recently scored his maiden Indian Premier League century.
He achieved the milestone in Match 63 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
His 117-run knock helped LSG finish at 235/2 as the team later won the contest by 33 runs.
Here we look at the batters with IPL centuries for the Super Giants.
#1 & #2
KL Rahul - dual knocks of 103* vs MI, 2022
The first two centuries from the LSG camp came from KL Rahul's blade in 2022.
On both occasions, he made an unbeaten 103 and that too against the same opposition, Mumbai Indians.
His 60-ball effort at the Brabourne Stadium guided LSG to a match-winning 199/4.
Rahul's second hundred, at the Wankhede Stadium, saw him face 62 balls as LSG posted 168/6 and later defended the total.
#3
Quinton de Kock - 140* vs KKR, 2022
Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 140 off just 70 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022, remains the highest individual score by an LSG batter (10 fours, 10 sixes).
The stunning innings, which came at the DY Patil Stadium, is also the third-highest individual score in IPL history.
As LSG finished at 210/0, the game also saw De Kock and Rahul record the highest first-wicket partnership in IPL history.
The Super Giants narrowly won by two runs.
#4
Marcus Stoinis - 124* vs CSK, 2024
Marcus Stoinis produced a sensational knock for LSG in IPL 2024.
He scored an unbeaten 124 runs off just 63 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai (13 fours and 6 sixes).
This is still the second-highest individual IPL score in a run chase.
Despite a shaky start with the team needing to chase down a target of 211 runs, Stoinis played a crucial role in leading his team to a six-wicket victory.
#5
Mitchell Marsh - 117 vs GT, 2025
Marsh, in the aforementioned LSG-GT game, started on a cautious note as he could garner only 22 off 19 balls in the powerplay.
However, he opened up his arms thereafter as there was a surge in scoring rate.
While Marsh added 91 runs alongside fellow opener Aiden Markram, he further dominated a 121-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran.
The Australian eventually fell for 117 runs from 64 balls (10 fours and 8 sixes) as LSG prevailed.