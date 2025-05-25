IPL 2025: CSK sign off with thumping win over GT
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings finished their IPL 2025 campaign with a one-sided win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
CSK successfully defended 230/5, their highest total of the season. A concerted bowling effort along with MS Dhoni's attacking field placements did the trick.
Earlier, half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis powered CSK.
GT have now lost two games on the trot.
CSK innings
CSK hammer GT to reach 230/5
Unlike the previous few games, CSK had a blistering start after electing to bat.
While Conway held the fort, Ayush Mhatre hammered the GT bowlers. This brought up CSK's fifty within six overs.
Blazing knocks from Urvil Patel and Shivam Dube kept the run-rate above 10.
Brevis's explosive knock propelled CSK to 230/5. He added 74 runs with Ravindra Jadeja.
GT innings
GT falter after poor start
CSK started the proceedings with Jadeja and Khaleel Ahmed.
Dhoni's attacking captaincy resulted in the early dismissal of Shubman Gill. Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford also departed in the Powerplay.
Although Sai Sudharsan (41) held his end, Jadeja dismissed him and Shahrukh Khan (19) in one over to turn the tide.
Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj took three wickets each as GT perished (147).
Information
CSK shine in Powerplay
CSK were 68/1 after six overs, their joint-best score in the Powerplay in IPL 2025. The Super Kings scored 68/3 against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Information
CSK's quickest team hundred
Fine starts from Urvil Patel and Conway helped CSK reach the 100-run mark in 8.5 overs. As per Cricbuzz, this was the quickest team hundred for CSK in IPL 2025. They previously took 9.4 overs for the same against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Knock
Conway slams 35-ball 52
Conway didn't play a ball in the first two overs, with Ayush Mhatre hammering the GT bowlers. CSK were 34/0 after two overs.
Conway continued to find the sweet spot while Mhatre (34), Urvil (37), and Dube (17) attacked.
The CSK opener recorded a 34-ball fifty with a maximum off Rashid Khan. He slammed a 35-ball 52 (6 fours and 2 sixes).
Information
Conway completes 150 T20 sixes
During the innings, Conway also completed 150 sixes in T20 cricket. He entered the 150-six club with his first maximum of the match. More than 30 of his sixes have come in the IPL.
Brevis
Another explosive knock from Brevis
Brevis came in after CSK were down to 144/3 with Dube's dismissal. Their top order played with the required intent.
Brevis didn't let the scoring rate drop as Jadeja held the other end. He took Mohammed Siraj to cleaners in the 19th over.
Prasidh Krishna dismissed Brevis in the final over. His 23-ball 57 was studded with 4 fours and 5 sixes.
Milestone
Joint second-fastest fifty for CSK
Brevis completed his half-century off just 19 balls, now the joint second-fastest for CSK (by balls) in the IPL.
He shares the record with Moeen Ali (vs Rajasthan Royals, Brabourne Stadium, 2022,) and Ajinkya Rahane (vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, 2023).
They are only behind Suresh Raina, who slammed a 16-ball half-century against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in 2014.
Information
Brevis gets to 2,000 T20 runs
Brevis also raced to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. The South African batter reached the landmark in his 87th T20 (82 innings). He has a strike rate of over 146 in the format. Brevis's tally includes nine half-centuries and a ton.
Prasidh
Two wickets for Prasidh Krishna
GT's Prasidh Krishna continues his exploits in the ongoing season. He was once again the best bowler for GT.
The right-arm seamer Mhatre and Brevis, conceding just 22 from his four overs. He recorded an economy of 5.50 in a high-scoring encounter.
Prasidh has now raced to 23 wickets at an incredible average of 18.91 in IPL 2025.
Points table
GT finish with 18 points
Top-placed GT finished their league-stage campaign with 18 points.
Their defeat unlocks an opportunity for all the other qualified sides — PBKS (2nd with 17 points), RCB (3rd with 17 points) and MI (4th with 16 points) — to reach the top spot.
Each of the three teams has a game remaining.
Meanwhile, CSK finished at the bottom despite a big win.