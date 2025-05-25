What's the story

Chennai Super Kings finished their IPL 2025 campaign with a one-sided win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

CSK successfully defended 230/5, their highest total of the season. A concerted bowling effort along with MS Dhoni's attacking field placements did the trick.

Earlier, half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis powered CSK.

GT have now lost two games on the trot.