What's the story

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has completed 150 sixes in T20 cricket.

The Kiwi batter reached the landmark while playing for Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans in Match 67 of the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad.

Conway entered the 150-six club with his first maximum of the match.

He scored 52 off 35 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes.