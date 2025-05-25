Devon Conway completes 150 sixes in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
New Zealand batter Devon Conway has completed 150 sixes in T20 cricket.
The Kiwi batter reached the landmark while playing for Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans in Match 67 of the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad.
Conway entered the 150-six club with his first maximum of the match.
He scored 52 off 35 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes.
Milestone
Conway's stats in T20s and IPL
Conway now owns 151 sixes in 204 T20s (196 innings).
The left-handed Kiwi batter has 6,456 runs at 40.86 (SR:128.37). His tally includes two tons and 51 half-centuries.
Conway owns 1,080 runs from 29 IPL games at 43.20 (11 fifties). He has smashed 34 sixes in the IPL.
Stats
35-plus T20I sixes for NZ
As many as 37 of Conway's T20 sixes have come in internationals, for New Zealand.
In 50 T20Is, the star batter has racked up 1,408 runs at an average of 38.05. His tally includes a strike-rate of 127.76 and 10 half-centuries.
Conway also has 135 fours in T20I cricket. Meanwhile, his tally of T20 fours reads 680-plus (683).
Information
Third-fastest to 1,000 IPL runs
Conway is the third-fastest to 1,000 runs in the IPL (24 innings). Only Shaun Marsh (21) and Lendl Simmons (23) have reached the milestone in fewer innings. Notably, Conway has played for only CSK in the tournament so far.