Faf du Plessis averages 53.86 versus PBKS in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Match 66 of the IPL 2025 season sees Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals meet at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
PBKS have qualified for this season's playoffs. However, they are fighting for a top 2 berth.
On the other hand, DC have been eliminated.
Notably, DC's Faf du Plessis has enjoyed batting versus PBKS in the IPL. He would be keen to deliver.
Do you know?
Over 4,700 runs for du Plessis in IPL
Du Plessis, who has earlier played for RPS, CSK and RCB, was snapped up DC in the 2025 mega auction. In 153 IPL matches, he owns 4,750 runs at 35.18. He has smashed 39 fifties to date.
Information
How has du Plessis performed versus PBKS?
As per ESPNcricinfo, the veteran batter has amassed 808 runs versus the Kings from 19 matches (17 innings). He owns an average of 53.86 (SR: 144.80). Du Plessis owns 9 fifties versus PBKS with a best score of 96.