What's the story

Match 66 of the IPL 2025 season sees Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals meet at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

PBKS have qualified for this season's playoffs. However, they are fighting for a top 2 berth.

On the other hand, DC have been eliminated.

Notably, DC's Faf du Plessis has enjoyed batting versus PBKS in the IPL. He would be keen to deliver.