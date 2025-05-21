Delhi Capitals's Jake Fraser-McGurk was on fire in his maiden IPL season, in 2024.

He hammered 330 runs from nine matches at an average of 36.66. His strike rate of 234.04 is the highest for a batter in an IPL season (Minimum 100 balls faced), as per Cricbuzz.

Fraser-McGurk also became the only batter with multiple IPL fifties in 15 balls or fewer.