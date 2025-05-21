Batters with highest strike rate in an IPL season
Rajasthan Royals's Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored an impressive fifty in his final innings of IPL 2025, against Chennai Super Kings.
The southpaw's brilliat innings meant RR comfortably chased down 188 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Earlier, he became the youngest player to score a ton in T20 cricket.
Suryavanshi now has the second-highest strike rate for a batter in an IPL season (Minimum 100 balls).
#1
Jake Fraser-McGurk: 234.04 (IPL 2024)
Delhi Capitals's Jake Fraser-McGurk was on fire in his maiden IPL season, in 2024.
He hammered 330 runs from nine matches at an average of 36.66. His strike rate of 234.04 is the highest for a batter in an IPL season (Minimum 100 balls faced), as per Cricbuzz.
Fraser-McGurk also became the only batter with multiple IPL fifties in 15 balls or fewer.
#2
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 206 (IPL 2025)
Suryavanshi, who set multiple records in IPL 2025, finished the season with 252 runs from seven games at an incredible strike rate of 206.55.
He is the only other player with a 205-plus strike rate in an IPL season.
Earlier this season, Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket. At 14, he also smashed the fastest IPL century for an Indian batter.
#3
Andre Russell: 204.81 (IPL 2019)
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell scaled new heights in IPL 2019.
He had a breakout season, hammering 510 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 204.81. His tally included 31 fours and a record 52 sixes.
Russell powered KKR to several momentous wins with his monstrous hitting.
He also took 11 wickets, finishing as the Most Valuable Player (MVP).