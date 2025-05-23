What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma is leading the side versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Lucknow on Friday.

RCB's skipper Rajat Patidar will come on as an Impact Player. Patidar is nursing an injury and therefore won't take the field.

SRH have been asked to bat by RCB in this contest.