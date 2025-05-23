IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma leads RCB vs SRH: Details here
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma is leading the side versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Lucknow on Friday.
RCB's skipper Rajat Patidar will come on as an Impact Player. Patidar is nursing an injury and therefore won't take the field.
SRH have been asked to bat by RCB in this contest.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Jitesh Sharma (wk/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacon Bethell, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh.
At the toss, Jitesh said "It's my first time captaining RCB. I captained PBKS against SRH last year. We are thinking to bowl first, want to take most of the surface from the moisture. We are looking forward to finish the league on top of the table and enter the playoffs."
He also stated that Patidar will come on as an Impact Sub.
Mayank Agarwal comes in for Devdutt Padikkal
Earlier this month, RCB signed Mayank Agarwal for ₹1 crore as a replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal for the remainder of IPL 2025. Across 127 IPL matches, Agarwal has scored 2,661 runs at an average of 22.74 and a strike rate of 133.05.
