Matthew Forde matches AB de Villiers's fastest ODI fifty record
What's the story
West Indies cricketer, Matthew Forde, has equaled the record for the fastest ODI fifty, which was previously held by South African legend AB de Villiers.
Forde accomplished the incredible feat in just 16 balls during the second ODI against Ireland in Dublin.
The record was originally set by de Villiers back in 2015 when he scored a blistering 149 off just 44 balls against West Indies in Johannesburg.
Performance
Forde's impressive innings and record
Forde's incredible innings featured a mind-boggling 58 off just 19 balls, including two fours and eight sixes. He struck at 305.26.
As per ESPNcricinfo, a phenomenal 96.55% of his runs came off boundaries, setting a new record for the most percentage of boundary-scored runs in a 50-plus score in men's ODIs.
The previous record belonged to Andre Fletcher who scored 50 off his 52 via boundaries against Bangladesh in Basseterre in 2009.
Batting
Forde's explosive batting style
Forde's innings started with a six off Barry McCarthy on the second ball. He then hit Joshua Little for four sixes in an over.
In the 46th over of the innings, Forde showed his versatility by scooping Thomas Mayes for a four and six off consecutive deliveries.
His explosive performance helped West Indies post a mammoth score of 352 for eight runs against Ireland.
Earlier, Keacy Carty slammed 102 runs. Shai Hope managed 49 as Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 44.
A day to remember for Matthew Forde. 😮💨— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 23, 2025
Devastating power hitting from our all rounder. 💥🏏#IREvWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/2aNyoeJayb
Information
A look at the all-rounder's ODI stats
In 10 ODI matches (7 innings), Forde has raced to 158 runs at 31.60. He registered his maiden ODI fifty. He has smoked 13 sixes and nine fours in his ODI career to date. With the ball, he has picked 16 scalps from 10 matches at 21.81.