What's the story

West Indies cricketer, Matthew Forde, has equaled the record for the fastest ODI fifty, which was previously held by South African legend AB de Villiers.

Forde accomplished the incredible feat in just 16 balls during the second ODI against Ireland in Dublin.

The record was originally set by de Villiers back in 2015 when he scored a blistering 149 off just 44 balls against West Indies in Johannesburg.