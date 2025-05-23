Ishan Kishan hammers his 17th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Ishan Kishan slammed an unbeaten 94 from 48 balls versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 65 of the IPL 2025 season in Lucknow.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kishan looked in solid touch throughout his stay and helped the Orange Army rack up a mammoth 231/6 in 20 overs.
Kishan's blitz and key partnerships with other batters helped SRH after they were asked to bat.
Knock
Kishan helps SRH get to a mammoth score
SRH openers handed their side a fine start, adding 54 runs. However, one wicket led to two and they were stranded at 54/2 in the 5th over.
Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen got together and added a brisk 48-run stand. Another 43-run stand was formed with Aniket Verma, who hammered a 9-ball 26.
SRH were 188/6 at one stage before Kishan and Pat Cummins delivered.
Stats
Kishan slams his 2nd fifty-plus score of the season
Kishan's 94* was laced with 7 fours and 5 sixes. He struck at 195.83.
Notably, this was his 17th fifty in IPL. He also owns 1 ton. In 118 matches (111 innings), he has 2,969 runs at 29.10.
In the IPL 2025 season, Kishan has scored 325 runs from 13 matches (12 innings) at 36.11. He has one ton and a fifty for SRH.
Information
29th fifty in 20-over format for Kishan
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan now owns 5,241 runs in 20 overs cricket from 205 matches (196 innings). He averages 28.79. He hit his 29th fifty (100s: 4).
Do you know?
Kishan averages 36.76 versus RCB
Kishan's 94* has taken him to 478 runs versus RCB in the IPL from 14 matches. He averages 36.76 and his strike rate reads 164.82. Kishan registered his 3rd fifty versus RCB. He has smoked 32 sixes and 37 fours.