What's the story

Ishan Kishan slammed an unbeaten 94 from 48 balls versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 65 of the IPL 2025 season in Lucknow.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kishan looked in solid touch throughout his stay and helped the Orange Army rack up a mammoth 231/6 in 20 overs.

Kishan's blitz and key partnerships with other batters helped SRH after they were asked to bat.