IPL 2025, Shahrukh Khan slams valiant 57 versus LSG: Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans batter Shahrukh Khan scored a valiant 57 versus Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of the IPL 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Chasing a target to 236, Shahrukh kept Gujarat in the hunt, by adding a crucial 86-run stand alongside Sherfane Rutherford.
His side was 96/3 when he walked out. However, once Rutherford was dismissed, Gujarat ran out of steam.
Information
2nd IPL fifty for Shahrukh
Shahrukh scored 57 runs from 29 balls, striking at 196.55. He hit three sixes and 5 fours. He now owns 147 runs this season, owning a strike rate of 188.46. Overall, he has scored 700 runs from 53 IPL games. He has 2 fifties.
Knock
A knock of confidence from Shahrukh
Shahrukh played a solid hand for his side. Alongside Rutherford, he built a crucial stand and helped the hosts have a chance of scaling down LSG's massive target.
In the 17th over, Rutherford was dismissed by William O'Rourke and wickets kept falling as the momentum was swung back in LSG's way.
Shahrukh also perished in the 19th over, being dismissed by Avesh Khan.