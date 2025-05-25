Devon Conway slams his second fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway played a solid knock against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Conway had a sluggish start but held his end as his batting partners attacked.
He broke free eventually to complete his half-century, which propelled the Super Kings past 150. CSK skipper MS Dhoni had elected to bat first.
Knock
Conway records 34-ball half-century
Conway didn't play a ball in the first two overs, with Ayush Mhatre hammering the GT bowlers. CSK were 34/0 after two overs.
Conway continued to find his bat's sweet spot by rotating the strike. Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Shivam Dube attacked from the other end.
Conway brought up his 34-ball fifty with a maximum off Rashid Khan in the 14th over.
Information
Rashid dismisses Conway
Right after conceding a six, Rashid knocked over Conway. A quicker length delivery did the trick. The Kiwi batter scored 52 off 35 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes.
Stats
A look at his stats
As mentioned, Conway slammed his second half-century of IPL 2025. It came in his final innings this season.
The CSK opener, who featured in six games, finished with 156 runs at a strike rate of 131.09. His only other half-century (69) came against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.
Overall, Conway has raced to 1,080 runs from 29 IPL games at 43.20 (11 fifties).