Conway didn't play a ball in the first two overs, with Ayush Mhatre hammering the GT bowlers. CSK were 34/0 after two overs.

Conway continued to find his bat's sweet spot by rotating the strike. Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Shivam Dube attacked from the other end.

Conway brought up his 34-ball fifty with a maximum off Rashid Khan in the 14th over.