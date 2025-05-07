May 07, 202501:01 am

What's the story

In a stunning low-scoring IPL 2025 encounter, Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

The 2022 champions successfully chased down 147 (DLS method) with a concerted batting effort.

GT were 132/6 in 18 overs before rain played spoilsport. They were four runs behind on DLS.

However, GT completed 15 runs in the allotted final over, following the rain break. MI earlier compiled 155/8.