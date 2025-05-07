IPL 2025: GT snap MI's winning streak in low-scoring thriller
What's the story
In a stunning low-scoring IPL 2025 encounter, Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.
The 2022 champions successfully chased down 147 (DLS method) with a concerted batting effort.
GT were 132/6 in 18 overs before rain played spoilsport. They were four runs behind on DLS.
However, GT completed 15 runs in the allotted final over, following the rain break. MI earlier compiled 155/8.
MI innings
MI falter after SKY-Jacks stand
GT had a perfect start after they elected to field. Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan dismissed both openers in the form of Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma respectively.
However, Jacks and Suryakumar got MI past 90 from 26/2 in the 11th over.
GT bowlers struck regularly, bringing MI down to 113/6. Corbin Bosch's 22-ball 27 took the hosts to 155/8 in 20 overs.
GT innings
GT lose plot with Bumrah's game-changing over
GT's Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were cautious amid overcast conditions.
However, the Gill-Buttler stand kept GT afloat. With the DLS par-score in sight, GT were 29/1 after six overs.
Hardik Pandya's 18-run over further gave GT impetus. Sherfane Rutherford later put GT ahead before the rain break.
However, Jasprit Bumrah's over turned the tide thereafter. GT slumped from 113/2 to 126/6.
Spells
Game-changing overs from MI pacers
GT were 107/2 (14 overs), eight runs ahead of the DLS par-score, when the rain got heavier.
Bowling the first over after the rain break, Bumrah straightaway dismissed a well-set Gill. Boult dismissed Rutherford thereafter, reducing GT to 115/4.
Bumrah once again delivered after removing pinch-hitting Shahrukh Khan in the next over.
Ashwani Kumar trapped Rashid Khan in front, with GT down to 126/6.
Dramatic end
Dramatic end to low-scoring encounter
GT required 24 runs off 12 balls when the final rain break set in. The final DLS target was 15 off six balls.
Deepak Chahar bowled the final over for MI, with Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee collecting a couple of boundaries.
However, Chahar managed to outfox Coetzee with a bouncer. Arshad Khan then scored the required one run off the final ball.
Knock
Jacks, SKY form formidable partnership
Joining MI at a precarious 26/2, Jacks formed a vital partnership with Suryakumar. Together, they resurrected their innings during the Powerplay.
With Jacks still batting and SKY providing solid support, MI aimed for a solid total. However, their innings went south.
Rashid dismissed Jacks for 53 off 35 balls. His knock was laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes.
Information
Maiden IPL fifty for MI
Jacks raced to his second half-century in the IPL. This was his maiden fifty in MI colors. The Englishman, who made his IPL debut last year, slammed a ton and a half-century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Rohit
Rohit's woes against left-arm pacers
Rohit, who recently bounced back from poor form, was dismissed by left-arm pacer Arshad Khan.
He has now fallen to left-arm pacers thrice in the ongoing IPL season.
As per Cricbuzz, Rohit has been dismissed by left-arm pacers 12 times in Overs 1-6 since 2023 (T20s).
However, this hasn't taken a toll on his strike-rate. Rohit has struck at staggering 147.25 in this period.
Information
Third-lowest Powerplay total in IPL 2025
As mentioned, GT were 29/1 after six overs. According to Cricbuzz, this was the third sub-30 Powerplay total by a side in IPL 2025. The other such scores were by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
Information
MI struggle in middle overs
In the first innings, MI were 89/2 at the end of 10th over. They lost six wickets in the next 10 overs, scoring just 66 runs. This phase saw the hosts slam 4 fours and 3 sixes.
Knock
Captain's knock from Gill
Gill played another captain's knock, this time against MI. He showed resistance after GT lost Sai Sudharsan for under 10 runs.
Gill survived challenging conditions, which helped Deepak Chahar and Boult garner extra swing.
The GT skipper accelerated along with Buttler and was later joined by Rutherford.
However, he fell to Bumrah for a 46-ball 43 (3 fours and 1 six).
Record
Gill joins these players
As per Cricbuzz, Gill is now the third skipper aged under 26 with 500-plus runs in an IPL edition.
Legend Virat Kohli was the first-ever player with this feat. He scored a record 634 runs in IPL 2013 while leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Seven years later, Shreyas Iyer hammered 519 runs in Delhi Capital's record-breaking 2020 season. They reached the final that year.
Bowling
Bowler of the match
It is worth noting that no bowler took more than two wickets in this low-scoring match.
Bumrah was the bowler of the match as he took two wickets for just 19 runs from four overs. Boult and Ashwani also recorded two scalps each.
While every GT bowler snapped up at least one wicket, Sai Kishore took two scalps for 34 runs.