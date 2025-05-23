May 23, 202501:12 am

What's the story

In a thrilling IPL encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT), by 33 runs.

This was LSG's second win over GT in the league stage this season.

LSG posted an impressive total of 235/2, with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran leading the charge.

Gujarat were restricted to 202/9 in 20 overs. Pacer William O'Rourke was the star performer, claiming 3/27 from his 4 overs.