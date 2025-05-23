William O'Rourke's 3-fer helps LSG to victory over GT: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling IPL encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT), by 33 runs.
This was LSG's second win over GT in the league stage this season.
LSG posted an impressive total of 235/2, with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran leading the charge.
Gujarat were restricted to 202/9 in 20 overs. Pacer William O'Rourke was the star performer, claiming 3/27 from his 4 overs.
Bowling heroics
O'Rourke's spell turns the tide for LSG
Despite being the table-toppers, GT failed to chase down the target of 236. As mentioned, they ended at 202/9 in the given 20 overs.
A major reason behind GT's failure to chase down LSG's total was O'Rourke's brilliant bowling display.
The young pacer, who was brought in as a temporary replacement for injured Mayank Yadav, claimed three important wickets while giving away just 27 runs in his four overs.
Match shift
O'Rourke's early strikes change the game's momentum
O'Rourke's early strikes swung the game's momentum toward LSG.
He sent Orange Cap holder Sai Sudharsan back with a clever change of pace, and then got Sherfane Rutherford with his very first ball in the 17th over. He broke an 86-run stand between Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan.
In his same over, he sent Rahul Tewatia back who tried hitting big over long-on but was caught by a fielder.
O'Rourke bowled 7 dot balls and conceded three fours in his spell.
Information
Will O'Rourke races to 38 scalps in T20s
O'Rourke featured in just his 2nd IPL match. In 2 matches for LSG since coming on as Mayank Yadav's replacement, he owns 4 scalps at 14.50. Meanwhile, he has raced to 38 scalps from 37 20-over matches.