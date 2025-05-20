KL Rahul averages 74.23 versus MI in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Star batter KL Rahul recently scripted history with his fifth century in the Indian Premier League.
Although Rahul's century couldn't help Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans, he gave a display of his wonderous strokes.
Rahul would aim to maintain his form as DC gear up for a virtual knockout against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Here are his IPL numbers against MI.
Stats
Most runs against MI in IPL
Rahul is currently the leading run-scorer against MI in the IPL.
In 19 matches, he has racked up 965 runs at an incredible average of 74.23 against the five-time champions. His tally includes a healthy strike-rate of 135.15.
Notably, no other player with 400-plus runs against MI has an average of more than 55 in this regard.
Information
Three tons against MI
As many as three of Rahul's five IPL tons have come against MI. Only one other batter has multiple centuries in this regard — Yashasvi Jaiswal (2). Rahul's tally also includes six half-centuries.
Information
Recent numbers against MI
Rahul has had a decent run against MI despite not getting a fifty-plus score this season. He scored a 13-ball 15 in his previous outing against them, earlier this season, in Delhi. His recent scores read 15, 55, 28, 103* and 103*.
Battles
Rahul vs MI seamers
MI might inroduce Jasprit Bumrah early to keep Rahul quiet.
Although Bumrah has dismissed the DC batter twice across 14 T20 meetings, Rahul has scored a total of 146 runs off 118 balls.
Interestingly, Trent Boult has also dismissed Rahul twice in 14 T20 innings.
Rahul has a strike-rate of 159.59 against Deepak Chahar in the format.