England's XI for Zimbabwe Test features uncapped Sam Cook: Details
What's the story
Essex seamer Sam Cook is all set to make his Test debut in England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe, starting May 22.
Cook's inclusion in the England XI was confirmed by head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the match at Trent Bridge.
The 27-year-old will join the seam attack along with Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson.
Ben Stokes will return to lead England's Test side after a hiatus.
Team composition
Cook joins seam attack with Tongue, Atkinson
Earlier this month, Essex-born seamer Sam Cook received his long-anticipated maiden call-up to the England Test squad.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer owns a total of 321 First-Class wickets across 89 matches. He also has an impressive average of 19.85 across 157 innings.
Cook also boasts 12 four-wicket hauls, 14 five-wicket hauls, and four 10-wicket match hauls.
Stokes's return
Stokes returns to competitive cricket post-surgery
As mentioned, England's Test captain Stokes is expected to chip in with the ball after hamstring surgery in January.
He will feature in his first competitive match since the New Zealand Test tour in December last year.
Stokes's injury woes started during 2024 The Hundred in August. This forced him to miss the Test series against Sri Lanka.
He also battled with fitness during the Pakistan series and re-injured himself during a Test match against New Zealand in Hamilton.
Information
England XI for one-off Test against Zimbabwe
England XI for one-off Test against Zimbabwe: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), James Smith (wicket-keeper), Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, and Shoaib Bashir.