What's the story

Essex seamer Sam Cook is all set to make his Test debut in England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe, starting May 22.

Cook's inclusion in the England XI was confirmed by head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the match at Trent Bridge.

The 27-year-old will join the seam attack along with Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson.

Ben Stokes will return to lead England's Test side after a hiatus.