ICC Champions Trophy 2025 sets new global viewership records: Details
What's the story
The 2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy has set a new global viewership benchmark, eclipsing its 2017 predecessor.
Jointly hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), this year's tournament witnessed a staggering 368 billion minutes of global viewing time, as per the International Cricket Council.
This is a whopping 19% increase from the last edition held in England and Wales.
Notably, 2025 saw the return of Champions Trophy after the tournament was scrapped.
Champion's journey
India emerges victorious in record-breaking tournament
Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India were crowned the winners of Champions Trophy 2025.
The team remained unbeaten throughout, beating Australia in the semi-finals and New Zealand in the final.
The final on March 9 in Dubai was a record-breaker itself, with a staggering 65.3 billion live viewing minutes globally.
This is a whopping 52% increase from the viewership during the 2017 final between India and Pakistan.
Information
India's third Champions Trophy title
India claimed their third Champions Trophy title (also in 2013 and 2002). They shared the 2002 title with Sri Lanka. The 2025 win marked India's seventh ICC title, just behind Australia, who have 10.
ICC's response
ICC chair celebrates record-breaking viewership
ICC Chair Jay Shah expressed his delight at the record-breaking global viewership of Champions Trophy 2025.
He said, "We are delighted to share that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has achieved record-breaking global viewership."
Shah added that these remarkable numbers reflect "the growing global appeal of the game and the strength of our partnerships."
Global impact
Viewership records in key cricketing countries
The tournament also broke new viewership records in major cricket-following countries such as Australia, India, and Pakistan.
In India, the JioStar network contributed significantly by providing live coverage in nine languages through 29 unique broadcast feeds.
Shah credited this effort as key to reaching new audiences and improving fan engagement.
Regional trends
Australia, Pakistan also witness increased viewership
The 2025 Champions Trophy also turned out to be the most-watched edition in Australia, with overall viewing hours soaring by 65% over the last edition.
In Pakistan, despite not repeating their 2017 success, viewing hours rose by 24%.
Even in the USA, fans braved less favorable match timings and recorded a growth of 19% in live viewership over the last event.