The 2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy has set a new global viewership benchmark, eclipsing its 2017 predecessor.

Jointly hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), this year's tournament witnessed a staggering 368 billion minutes of global viewing time, as per the International Cricket Council.

This is a whopping 19% increase from the last edition held in England and Wales.

Notably, 2025 saw the return of Champions Trophy after the tournament was scrapped.