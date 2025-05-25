What's the story

In their final IPL 2025 match, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings thrashed Gujarat Titans by a whopping 83 runs.

The Super Kings racked up a phenomenal 230/5 before bundling out Gujarat for a mere 147 runs.

While Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis slammed half-centuries, Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj shone with three wickets each.

Here are the key stats.