IPL 2025: CSK trounce GT in Ahmedabad; Noor, Kamboj shine
What's the story
In their final IPL 2025 match, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings thrashed Gujarat Titans by a whopping 83 runs.
The Super Kings racked up a phenomenal 230/5 before bundling out Gujarat for a mere 147 runs.
While Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis slammed half-centuries, Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj shone with three wickets each.
Here are the key stats.
Bowling prowess
CSK bowlers choke GT
CSK started the proceedings with Ravindra Jadeja and Khaleel Ahmed.
Dhoni's attacking captaincy resulted in the early dismissal of Shubman Gill, with Kamboj outfoxing him.
While Khaleel dismissed Jos Buttler, Kamboj removed Sherfane Rutherford to dent GT (30/3).
Although Sai Sudharsan (41) and Shahrukh Khan (19) kept GT alive, Jadeja dismissed them in one over, turning the tide.
Noor got rid of Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and Arshad Khan thereafter. And Kamboj dismissed R Sai Kishore to seal the match.
Information
Noor, the pick of CSK's bowlers
CSK's bowlers were instrumental in the victory as Noor led the charge by picking three wickets for just 21 runs in four overs. Kamboj played a key role in breaking GT's middle order, taking three important wickets for just 13 runs in 2.3 overs.
Wickets
Third-most wickets for CSK in a season
Noor had a breakout IPL 2025 season, having finished with 24 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 17.00. His tally included two four-wicket hauls.
In Ahmedabad, Noor went past GT's Prasidh Krishna to become the incumbent Purple Cap holder.
As per Cricbuzz, Noor registered the third-most wickets for CSK in an IPL season. Dwayne Bravo (32 wickets in 2013 and 26 wickets in 2015) and Imran Tahir (26 wickets in 2019) are ahead of him.
Information
Kamboj finishes with eight wickets
Kamboj finished the season with eight wickets from as many games (BBM: 3/13). The CSK pacer, who has also played for Mumbai Indians, now owns 10 wickets at an average of 28.60 in the IPL.