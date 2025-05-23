What's the story

Match 66 of the Indian Premier League 2025 will witness Punjab Kings (PBKS) facing off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 24.

While PBKS have already qualified for the playoffs, DC's recent loss to Mumbai Indians has knocked them out of the final four race.

Although the remaining matches won't affect DC's future, PBKS are aiming to finish in the top two.

Here we look at the preview.