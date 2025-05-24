'Not satisfied': Mohammed Shami on his IPL 2025 performance
What's the story
Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is currently concentrating on his fitness ahead of the upcoming Test series in England.
The veteran cricketer has admitted that he needs to up his workload after the 2025 Indian Premier League season.
Although not content with his IPL display, Shami feels that both he and Jasprit Bumrah are essential to spearhead the bowling attack.
Training regimen
Shami's fitness routine for Test series
In a recent interview with Times of India, Shami spoke about his intense training routine to get ready for the grueling five-Test series against England.
He said, "I'm trying my best, doing hard work, performing strength exercises...delivering maximum numbers of balls in the nets and managing my workload as much as possible."
The bowler also said he needs to up his workload for red-ball cricket, given its specific demands.
Team composition
Shami's perspective on senior players and team dynamics
When questioned about the absence of seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shami claimed age isn't a barrier in modern cricket.
He said, "Aaj kal ke cricket mey senior aur junior ka kahan fark hai (the distinction between youngsters and senior players doesn't really exist in today's cricket)!"
The fast bowler stressed on his and Bumrah's presence for leading the bowling unit well.
Performance review
Shami reflects on IPL performance and transition to Test cricket
Reflecting on his IPL performance, Shami admitted he didn't live up to expectations.
"No, I am not satisfied. I couldn't deliver what I wanted to," he said.
About the transition from T20s to Tests, Shami explained it takes about 15-20 days of preparation to be fit for Test cricket considering the number of overs and physical demands.
Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shami has only scalped six wickets from nine games at an economy of 11-plus in IPL 2025.
Injury guidance
Advice to younger pacers on injury management
Shami also shared advice for younger pacers like Mayank Yadav who have been plagued with injuries.
He stressed on mental and physical preparation in knowing workload and stress.
"You need to assess the strain your body is under and when you need recovery," Shami advised, stressing on the importance of self-awareness in dealing with injuries as a fast bowler.
DYK
Shami unlikely to be picked for England Test tour
Notably, Shami is unlikely to be part of the squad for the upcoming five-Test tour of England.
Although he is fit to bowl in the ongoing IPL season, ESPNcricinfo reported that he hasn't achieved the required workload for Test cricket.
Shami last played a Test match during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.
Information
Shami owns 229 scalps for India in Tests
In 64 matches, Shami owns 229 scalps for India at 27.71. He has 12 four-fers and 6 fifers under his belt. Overall in 89 First-Class games, he has managed 339 scalps at 26.99.