Heinrich Klaasen completes 300 sixes in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
South Africa dasher Heinrich Klaasen has completed 300 sixes in men's T20 cricket.
Klaasen reached the landmark playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against KKR in IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.
The Proteas batter entered this club with his 1st maximum of the match. He ended up smashing 9 sixes, finishing on an unbeaten 105.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his T20 stats
Klaasen completed 300 sixes in his 247th T20 (226 innings). He has 308 sixes.
The Proteas batter, who made his T20 debut in November 2011, has the propensity to play explosive knocks. He stands out with his hits against spinners.
He has scored over T20 5,600 runs (5,634) at an average of 32.19. His strike rate is 151.12.
T20I stats
More than 50 sixes in T20Is
As many as 52 of Klaasen's T20 sixes have come in internationals, for South Africa.
He is one of only eight SA players with 50-plus maximums in the format. David Miller tops this list with 128 sixes.
In 58 T20Is, Klaasen owns 1,000 runs at a strike-rate of 140-plus.
Besides representing the Proteas, Klaasen has played for a host of franchises in T20 cricket.
Information
89 sixes in IPL
Overall in the IPL, Klaasen has amassed 1,480 runs from 49 matches at 40. He has 2 tons and 7 fifties. He has now raced to 89 sixes in the tourney. He also owns 98 fours.