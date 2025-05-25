What's the story

South Africa dasher Heinrich Klaasen has completed 300 sixes in men's T20 cricket.

Klaasen reached the landmark playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against KKR in IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

The Proteas batter entered this club with his 1st maximum of the match. He ended up smashing 9 sixes, finishing on an unbeaten 105.

