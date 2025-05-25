What's the story

Heinrich Klaasen scored a whirlwind 37-ball century versus Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 68 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Klaasen came in when SRH were 92/1 in the 7th over and looked in control.

He shared a brisk 93-run stand with Travis Head before toying once again with KKR's bowlers with an 83-run partnership alongside Ishan Kishan.