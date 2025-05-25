Heinrich Klaasen slams his 2nd century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Heinrich Klaasen scored a whirlwind 37-ball century versus Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 68 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Klaasen came in when SRH were 92/1 in the 7th over and looked in control.
He shared a brisk 93-run stand with Travis Head before toying once again with KKR's bowlers with an 83-run partnership alongside Ishan Kishan.
Knock
An unbeaten 105 from Klaasen helps SRH score 278/3
Klaasen scored an unbeaten 39-ball 105. He hit 7 fours and 9 sixes (SR: 269.23).
It was a magnificent effort from the big-hitting South African dasher, who was promoted to bat at number 3 after SRH's brilliant start by the openers.
Klaasen was part of two brilliant partnerships which floored the sorry KKR bowlers.
His effort helped SRH reach 278/3 in 20 overs.
Information
3rd hundred in T20s
Klaasen has hit his 3rd century in the 20-over format. In addition to his 3 tons, he also owns 34 fifties. He has scored over 5,600 runs (5,634) in 247 matches (226 innings) at 32.19. His strike rate is 150-plus (151.12).
Record
Joint-3rd-fastest hundred in IPL (by balls faced)
As per Cricbuzz, Klaasen has slammed the joint-3rd-fastest hundred in IPL (by balls faced).
30 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013
35 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs GT, Jaipur, 2025
37 - Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, Mumbai BS, 2010
37 - Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) vs KKR, Delhi, 2025*
38 - David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB, Mohali, 2013
IPL
Klaasen slams his 9th fifty-plus score in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen has raced to 319 runs from 9 matches (8 innings) versus KKR at 63.80. He slammed his maiden ton versus KKR (50s: 1). He has struck at 186.54.
Overall in the IPL, Klaasen has amassed 1,480 runs from 49 matches at 40. He has 2 tons and 7 fifties.
300
Klaasen completes 300 sixes in T20s
Earlier in his knock, Klaasen completed 300 sixes in men's T20 cricket.
The Proteas batter entered this club with his 1st maximum of the match.
Klaasen, who hit nine sixes in the match versus KKR, has raced to a tally of 308. In addition, he has also smoked 364 fours.
Records
More records made by Klaasen
As per Cricbuzz, Klaasen has joined AB de Villiers, Sanju Samson (3 each) and Suryakumar Yadav (2) in terms of multiple IPL hundreds from No .3 or lower.
9 sixes smashed by Klaasen in this innings is the second-most by an SRH batter after 10 sixes by Abhishek Sharma against PBKS at Hyderabad earlier this season.
Information
487 runs for Klaasen in IPL 2025
Klaasen ended the IPL 2025 season with a tally of 487 runs from 14 matches (13 innings). He averaged 44.27 and struck at 172.69. He smashed one century and a fifty. He also hit 25 sixes and 42 fours.