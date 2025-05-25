IPL 2025, GT vs CSK: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings signed off with a thumping win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
CSK successfully defended 230/5, their highest total of IPL 2025. Earlier, half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis powered CSK.
Impact sub Sai Sudharsan was the lone warrior for GT. Meanwhile, CSK seamer Matheesha Pathirana bowled three overs.
Here's how the Impact Players fared.
Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan keeps GT alive
Chasing a mammoth 231, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill made a positive start. However, Dhoni's attacking captaincy uprooted the latter with six overs.
GT batters fell like a pack of cards thereafter, but Sudharsan held his end. He replaced Prasidh Krishna in the second innings.
In a bid to attack, the GT batter fell to Ravindra Jadeja. He scored a 28-ball 41 (6 fours).
Information
Matheesha Pathirana steals a wicket
The slingy Matheesha Pathirana came in as a fourth-change bowler. He replaced Devon Conway. Pathirana, who has been enduring a rough patch, knocked over Gerald Coetzee with a searing delivery. He conceded 29 runs in three overs.