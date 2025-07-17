Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives...' returning soon? Shalini Passi hints so

Shalini Passi , who shot to fame with her appearance on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, has confirmed her participation in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. The announcement was made through a recent Instagram post where she expressed excitement about returning with fellow cast members Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Bhavana Pandey.

Social media reveal Passi hints at season 4 with Instagram post Passi shared a series of photos from the premiere of Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, which starred Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. In her post, she wrote, "Getting ready for Season Four with these Four Seasons." She described Maheep as "Winter," Pandey as "Summer," Kothari as "Spring," and Sajdeh as "Autumn."

Show history Show started in November 2020 The show offers an intimate look into the lives of Kothari, Maheep, Pandey, and Sajdeh. It premiered on Netflix in November 2020 and returned for a second season in September 2022. The third season introduced Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. It was titled Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives and released in October 2024.