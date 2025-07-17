5 Gene Wilder comedies you'll laugh at forever

One of the finest actors we have ever seen, Gene Wilder, was a genius, and it was evident from his movies. How many of us still laugh at his classic comedies? From the unforgettable Willy Wonka to the goofy Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Wilder's characters will remain with us forever. Here are five comedies starring the legend that you must watch.

Drive 1 'The Producers': A hilarious debut The Producers was Wilder's first major film role, which got him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. This 1967 comedy follows two producers who plot to make a Broadway flop but end up with an unlikely hit. Wilder's portrayal of Leo Bloom, an anxious accountant, is both hilarious and endearing. His chemistry with co-star Zero Mostel adds to the film's comedic brilliance.

Drive 2 'Blazing Saddles': Western satire at its best In 1974's Blazing Saddles, the late, great Wilder plays Jim, aka "The Waco Kid," a washed-up gunslinger who befriends Rock Ridge's new black sheriff. Directed by Mel Brooks, this satirical take on Western films is packed with absurd humor and social commentary. Wilder's deadpan delivery and impeccable timing add just the right touch to make it one of the greatest comedies ever made.

Drive 3 'Young Frankenstein': A monster comedy hit Young Frankenstein, yet another Wilder-Mel Brooks collaboration, came out in 1974. In this parody of classic films, Wilder plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronkensteen"), who inherits his grandfather's castle and carries on with his experiments of reanimating the dead. The film is famous for its clever writing and slapstick humor, with Wilder giving one of his most memorable performances.

Drive 4 'Silver Streak': Comedy meets thriller Released in 1976, Silver Streak is a blend of comedy and thriller as it tracks George Caldwell (played by Wilder) on a train journey between Los Angeles and Chicago. What starts as an innocent trip becomes an adventurous roller-coaster of murder and intrigue. This film was the first pairing of Wilder with Richard Pryor. Their chemistry went on to become legendary in future collaborations.