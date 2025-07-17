Largest Martian rock on Earth auctioned for over $5M

The largest piece of Mars ever found on Earth has been sold at a New York auction for just over $5 million. The 25kg meteorite, named NWA 16788, was discovered in the Sahara desert in Niger by a meteorite hunter in November 2023. It had been blasted off Mars by an asteroid impact and traveled some 225 million kilometers to reach Earth.

Auction insights Meteorite was estimated to fetch between $2-$4 million The meteorite, which is nearly 70% larger than the next biggest Martian find on Earth, was estimated to fetch between $2 million and $4 million at the auction. It eventually sold for a final bid of $4.3 million. After adding various fees and costs, the official bid price came to around $5.3 million. The identity of the buyer remains undisclosed as of now.

Unique characteristics Only 400 Martian meteorites are officially recognised The meteorite, which measures nearly 375mm by 279mm by 152mm, is a rare find with only 400 Martian meteorites among more than 77,000 officially recognized meteorites on Earth. It was identified as an "olivine-microgabbroic shergottite," a type of Martian rock formed from slowly cooled magma. The specimen also bears a glassy surface that likely resulted from the intense heat it endured while entering Earth's atmosphere.