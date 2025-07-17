Meta's new AI feature creates styled images of you

Meta has launched its 'Imagine Me' feature in India, allowing users to create personalized images based on text prompts. The innovative tool is available across all Meta platforms, including Instagram , Messenger, and WhatsApp. To use it, simply start a chat with @Meta AI and type "Imagine me as..." followed by your desired prompt. For first-time users, uploading some setup photos may be necessary for accurate image generation.

Feature operation How to get started? Once you initiate the process, Meta AI will seek permission to analyze your facial data. It will then capture images of your face from various angles. This data is used to identify your facial features and create personalized results in seconds. You can also manage your preferences, retake photos, or disable the feature anytime in Meta AI settings.

User experience Generates images only of the user The 'Imagine Me' feature lets you visualize yourself in different scenarios, like a 90s rockstar or superhero. However, it only generates images of the user and not others. This is because the tool uses facial data to create personalized images, which are not hyperrealistic enough to be mistaken for real photos.