Will Rashmika's 'The Girlfriend' and Anushka's 'Ghaati' clash in September?

A potential box office clash is brewing between two highly anticipated films. Rashmika Mandanna 's romantic drama The Girlfriend and Anushka Shetty 's Ghaati are likely to release on September 5, reported 123Telugu. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Film details 'The Girlfriend's first song was released recently Mandanna, who is currently seen in Kuberaa, recently delighted her fans with the release of the first song from The Girlfriend. The film is a gripping romantic drama backed by GA2 Pictures, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The teaser was released in December and gives us a glimpse into Mandanna's character's tumultuous college romance with her boyfriend, played by Dheekshith Shetty. It is directed by Rahul Ravindran.

Production updates 'Ghaati' recently got delayed again Ghaati, which also stars Vikram Prabhu, recently got delayed yet again. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 11, 2025, but will now be released later due to pending production work. This is the second time Ghaati has been pushed back; it was initially slated for an April 18, 2025 release before being rescheduled to July.