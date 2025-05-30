Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's musical drama might miss Diwali 2025 release
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan and director Anurag Basu are collaborating for the first time on a musical love story, which was initially slated for a Diwali 2025 release.
Sreeleela is cast opposite Aaryan, and fans are thrilled about this new pairing.
However, recent reports suggest that the film's release might be pushed to 2026 due to scheduling conflicts.
The Hollywood Reporter India has reported that only 40% of the film has been shot so far, making a timely release unlikely.
Scheduling conflicts
Aaryan and Basu's current commitments complicate the filming schedule
Aaryan is currently shooting for Dharma Productions's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, while Basu is in post-production for Metro... In Dino.
In fact, Sreeleela is also set to start shooting for Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh from June 10, 2025.
Given their busy schedules, the next filming schedule for the untitled love story might not start until August this year.
This further complicates the timeline for a Diwali release.
Release date
Valentine's Day 2026 release also seems unlikely
The report also suggests that the makers might eye a Valentine's Day 2026 release.
However, this too seems unlikely as Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera... is already scheduled for February 13, 2026, making the dates too close. Additionally, delays in production could push the timeline further.
Meanwhile, with Aaryan's film likely to be postponed, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama with Maddock Films will now have a solo release this Diwali.