What's the story

Kartik Aaryan and director Anurag Basu are collaborating for the first time on a musical love story, which was initially slated for a Diwali 2025 release.

Sreeleela is cast opposite Aaryan, and fans are thrilled about this new pairing.

However, recent reports suggest that the film's release might be pushed to 2026 due to scheduling conflicts.

The Hollywood Reporter India has reported that only 40% of the film has been shot so far, making a timely release unlikely.