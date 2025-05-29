What's the story

Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to resume shooting, and joining the team is actor Sreeleela.

S﻿he will begin filming from June 10, 2025, with a packed month-long schedule, reported Pinkvilla.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the action drama is already creating major buzz and excitement among fans.

With Kalyan leading the charge and Sreeleela stepping in, the film promises to be a grand cinematic experience in 2026.