Sreeleela set to start shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
What's the story
Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to resume shooting, and joining the team is actor Sreeleela.
She will begin filming from June 10, 2025, with a packed month-long schedule, reported Pinkvilla.
Directed by Harish Shankar, the action drama is already creating major buzz and excitement among fans.
With Kalyan leading the charge and Sreeleela stepping in, the film promises to be a grand cinematic experience in 2026.
Film details
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is a remake of Vijay's 'Theri'
The film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is reportedly the official Telugu remake of Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Theri, directed by Atlee.
The plot revolves around a former IPS officer who lives a peaceful life under a new identity with his daughter.
But when old enemies return, he's forced to face his past and fight to protect the one person he loves most.
Career updates
Kalyan's upcoming projects and Sreeleela's busy schedule
Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Kalyan is also starring in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna.
The film chronicles the outlaw Veera Mallu's fight against the 17th-century Mughal Empire.
Besides this, Kalyan will also feature in the gangster action drama They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth, set to release on September 25, 2025.
Meanwhile, Sreeleela has a busy schedule ahead with films like Junior, Mass Jathara, untitled Kartik Aaryan film, among others.