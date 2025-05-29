What's the story

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, who have previously shared the screen in Garam Masala, Desi Boyz, and Housefull 2, are reportedly reuniting for a sequel to the 2016 action-comedy Dishoom.

The sequel will also star Varun Dhawan.

A report by Filmfare suggests that plans for this much-anticipated project have been in the works for several years but were delayed due to their ambition of creating a larger-scale film.

Now, with Kumar's involvement, things are finally falling into place.