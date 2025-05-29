Akshay, John, Varun to team up for 'Dishoom 2'
What's the story
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, who have previously shared the screen in Garam Masala, Desi Boyz, and Housefull 2, are reportedly reuniting for a sequel to the 2016 action-comedy Dishoom.
The sequel will also star Varun Dhawan.
A report by Filmfare suggests that plans for this much-anticipated project have been in the works for several years but were delayed due to their ambition of creating a larger-scale film.
Now, with Kumar's involvement, things are finally falling into place.
Project progress
Will Rohit Dhawan direct Part 2 also?
Dishoom was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Dhawan's brother, Rohit Dhawan.
Interestingly, Rohit has previously helmed Desi Boyz (2011), which also starred Abraham and Kumar.
Kumar was part of the first Dishoom as well, but only in a cameo, and now he might return in a full-fledged role.
Now, this potential reunion hints at an exciting, action-packed entertainer.
While Rohit's involvement isn't confirmed yet, sources suggest that an official announcement may be on the horizon.
'Dishoom' storyline
'Dishoom': A high-energy, action-packed buddy cop thriller
Dishoom follows a tough cop and a rookie teaming up to rescue India's star cricketer, Viraj, who is kidnapped just before a crucial match.
Their chase takes them across Dubai's underworld as they confront dangerous criminals.
Jacqueline Fernandez plays a key role, adding glamor and intrigue to the film. Packed with fast-paced action, humor, and thrilling twists, Dishoom blends crime and sports drama into an entertaining ride.