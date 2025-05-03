'I believed in her': 'Kesari 2' director defends Ananya's casting
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, released on April 18, is earning praise for its gritty storyline and patriotic flavor.
However, Ananya Panday, who plays a lawyer in the film, has been trolled online for her performance, with a section of the audience believing she doesn't fit the role.
Amid this criticism, the director, Karan Singh Tyagi, has defended Panday.
Casting decision
Tyagi praised Panday's preparation for her role
Defending his decision to cast Panday, Tyagi told Hindustan Times, "It was a two-way street. I believed in her and she believed in me."
"I was bowled over by her performance in Gehraiyaan. That was a very sensitive performance, and I wanted someone who could convey vulnerability and a steady resolve."
"She has both these qualities and dedicated a year to getting the diction right."
"She shadowed a lawyer in the Bombay High Court to get the court mannerisms right."
Historical context
Tyagi on how he adapted the story for big screen
Tyagi also spoke about how he adapted notable barrister C Sankaran Nair's real-life story and made several changes to suit the screen.
He said, "The real case went on for months, and we have compressed that in a two-hour film. When you do that, you have to compress timelines and combine characters."
"While half of the case was fought in London, for the ease of communication and language, we had India as the venue for the whole case."
Collaboration
Tyagi expressed gratitude for Kumar's trust in his directorial debut
Tyagi also thanked Kumar for trusting him as a first-time director.
"He has shown trust and faith in a first-time director like me."
"I was just doing my job of making the best possible film. He is a remarkable actor, and he's delivered a performance for the ages."
The project also stars R Madhavan and Amit Sial.