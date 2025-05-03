Defending his decision to cast Panday, Tyagi told Hindustan Times, "It was a two-way street. I believed in her and she believed in me."

"I was bowled over by her performance in Gehraiyaan. That was a very sensitive performance, and I wanted someone who could convey vulnerability and a steady resolve."

"She has both these qualities and dedicated a year to getting the diction right."

"She shadowed a lawyer in the Bombay High Court to get the court mannerisms right."