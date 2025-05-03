What's the story

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee will star in a new political thriller titled Governor, reported PeepingMoon.

The film, produced by Vipul Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures, will see Bajpayee in the titular role of a governor.

Shah is known for directing popular films such as Aankhen (2002), Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005) and Namastey London (2007).

Chinmay Mandlekar will direct Governor.