'Governor': Manoj Bajpayee-Vipul Shah unite for political thriller
What's the story
National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee will star in a new political thriller titled Governor, reported PeepingMoon.
The film, produced by Vipul Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures, will see Bajpayee in the titular role of a governor.
Shah is known for directing popular films such as Aankhen (2002), Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005) and Namastey London (2007).
Chinmay Mandlekar will direct Governor.
Production details
'Governor' has been in development for 2 years
The development of Governor has been underway at Sunshine Pictures for the past two years.
While Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) was initially slated to direct the film, he had to step aside due to prior commitments.
Bajpayee recommended Mandlekar for the role after working with him on Netflix India's forthcoming cop drama Inspector Zende.
Pre-production
'Governor' is a gripping political thriller
Casting for key roles in Governor is underway, with pre-production already having started and shooting likely to begin between July and August.
The flick is touted to be a gripping political thriller, adding yet another dynamic performance to Bajpayee's illustrious career.
His filmography boasts standout films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26, Joram, and Gulmohar, among others.
Future plans
Bajpayee's upcoming projects and collaborations
After wrapping up the shoot of Neeraj Pandey's Netflix film, Bajpayee will begin shooting for Governor.
He also has Shekhar Kapur's Masoom: The New Generation and Ram Gopal Varma's Police Station Mein Bhoot lined up.
Meanwhile, the third season of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man is expected to premiere around Diwali.