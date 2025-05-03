Suriya-Venky Atluri's film gets this whopping budget
What's the story
Tamil superstar Suriya is gearing up for his upcoming Telugu movie with Sir and Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri.
Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the project is being developed with a whopping budget of ₹120cr, reported 123Telugu.
Expected to be a socially relevant drama with a powerful message, pre-production work on the project has already begun.
Confirmation
Suriya confirmed the film a few days ago
At a recent event, Suriya confirmed the project, saying, "This will be my next. As you've all been asking after a long time, with beautiful association and beautiful talent here."
"We will be doing my next film with Venky."
Atluri also confirmed the project on social media and said that he is "privileged and very excited" to team up with Suriya.
Recent release
Suriya's recent release is 'Retro'
Suriya's latest film, Retro, was released on May 1 to mixed reviews.
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and Prem Kumar, among others.
After completing its theatrical run, it will stream on Netflix.
Retro is Suriya's first release of 2025.