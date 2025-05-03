What's the story

Tamil superstar Suriya is gearing up for his upcoming Telugu movie with Sir and Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri.

Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the project is being developed with a whopping budget of ₹120cr, reported 123Telugu.

Expected to be a socially relevant drama with a powerful message, pre-production work on the project has already begun.