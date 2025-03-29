Where to watch Nithiin-David Warner's 'Robinhood' post-theatrical run
What's the story
The Telugu action heist comedy, Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula and starring Nithiin, Sreeleela, and David Warner, was recently released.
After completing its theatrical run, it will stream on ZEE5 by the end of April, reported M9News.
This will widen the film's reach across India and internationally.
Cricket crossover
Warner's appearance in 'Robinhood' generated buzz
Australian cricketer Warner, who is a big fan of South Indian cinema, has a cameo in Robinhood. His cameo has generated significant buzz among cricket fans.
Per reports, Warner shot for his cameo last year.
Speaking about the project, Warner said, "I was very nervous getting out of my colored clothing and getting into the film industry. I'm humbled to have come and participated in the movie."
Price clarification
'Robinhood' makers addressed ticket price speculation
The production house behind Robinhood, Mythri Movie Makers, recently released a statement addressing rumors of ticket prices being increased.
They clarified that the movie would be affordable for all viewers. However, a few premium theaters in and around Andhra Pradesh may have higher prices.
The film was originally slated for a Christmas 2024 release but was postponed to March 28.
Cast and certification
'Robinhood' boasts a star-studded cast and U/A certification
Robinhood also stars Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Shine Tom Chacko, Devdatta Nage, and Brahmaji in pivotal roles.
The movie garnered a U/A certification from CBFC ahead of its theatrical release.
The storyline revolves around the classic Robinhood theme of snatching wealth from the rich and distributing it among the poor for their welfare.