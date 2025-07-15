Maharashtra: First section of 21km undersea bullet train tunnel opens 

The Ministry of Railways has announced a major milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The tunneling work between Ghansoli and Shilphata, the first section of the 21-km undersea Bullet train project, in Maharashtra has been completed. This development is part of the larger 508-km corridor being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology.

Train upgrade Next-generation E10 Shinkansen trains to be introduced The ministry also said that the Japanese government has agreed to introduce next-generation E10 Shinkansen trains for the project. Currently, the Japanese Shinkansen operates E5 trains, and plans are underway to introduce E10 simultaneously in both India and Japan. The Ministry stated, "In the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project."

Project update Railway Ministry's update on construction work The Railway Ministry also highlighted the rapid pace of construction work on track laying, overhead electrical wires, stations, and bridges. So far, 310km of viaduct construction has been completed. Work on 15 river bridges is complete, while four are in advanced stages of construction. Out of 12 stations planned for the corridor, five have been completed, with three more nearing completion.