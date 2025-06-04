What's the story

Malaysia rejected Pakistan's request to cancel all outreach programs of the Indian delegation under Operation Sindoor, sources told India Today and NDTV.

Per the reports, the Pakistani embassy had urged Malaysian officials to call off the 10 scheduled programs, citing "Islamic solidarity" and "Kashmir matter in the UN."

"We are an Islamic country, you are an Islamic country... don't listen to the Indian delegation, cancel all their programs in Malaysia," the embassy said.