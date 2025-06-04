Malaysia rejects Pakistan's plea to block India's Operation Sindoor events
What's the story
Malaysia rejected Pakistan's request to cancel all outreach programs of the Indian delegation under Operation Sindoor, sources told India Today and NDTV.
Per the reports, the Pakistani embassy had urged Malaysian officials to call off the 10 scheduled programs, citing "Islamic solidarity" and "Kashmir matter in the UN."
"We are an Islamic country, you are an Islamic country... don't listen to the Indian delegation, cancel all their programs in Malaysia," the embassy said.
Plea
Malaysian government stands by India
However, the Malaysian government stood firm and allowed the nine-member Indian delegation, led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, to proceed with their plans.
Malaysia was the final stop for the Sanjay Jha-led delegation.
The delegation was one of seven that traveled abroad to expose Pakistan's complicity in terror strikes on Indian soil and express India's position following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 27 innocent people, and India's counter-strike, Operation Sindoor.
Counter-terrorism stance
India should talk to Pakistan only after it gives up...
During their meetings, the Indian delegation emphasized India's "resolute approach" under Operation Sindoor and its zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.
They also briefed Malaysian leaders about Operation Sindoor's precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan.
Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee stressed that India should only talk to Pakistan if it is willing to give up Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Diplomatic resolution
Jha-led delegation returns
The Jha-led delegation returned to India on Wednesday.
Speaking to IANS, Jha said, "Firstly, the all-party delegation..delivered a strong message that the entire country stands united on this issue against terrorism."
"Secondly, countries across the world unequivocally condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Thirdly, India only targeted terrorist centers and camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir....Fourth, flights have resumed in Jammu and Kashmir, apart from the Cabinet meeting being held in Pahalgam to review the situation on the ground."
Diplomatic visit
Delegation met Malaysia's People's Justice Party
The Indian delegation's tour included visits to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia before reaching Kuala Lumpur.
The team comprised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah and Hemang Joshi; Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee; Communist Party of India-Marxist's John Brittas; Congress's Salman Khurshid; and former Indian Ambassador Mohan Kumar.
The delegation met Malaysia's People's Justice Party (PKR) led by YB Sim Tze Tzin during their visit.