World

9 die in landslide near Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, 51 missing

9 die in landslide near Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, 51 missing

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 16, 2022, 10:56 am 3 min read

According to reports, the local police revealed that as many as 51 victims were reported missing until 7 am

Nine people lost their lives, and several individuals are still missing after a campsite was struck by a landslide in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur. Several rescue units have been pressed into service at the disaster site in a bid to search for survivors. According to reports, the local police revealed that as many as 51 victims were reported missing until 7 am.

Details on the landslide incident

The landslide incident occurred at approximately 3 am local time (00:30 IST) in the Selangor state of Malaysia. As per the official release by the state fire and rescue department, a farmhouse providing camping facilities on the side of the road was completely destroyed in the landslide incident. Earlier, the fire and rescue department had revealed that 23 people escaped the landslide unharmed.

Malaysia's Civil Defence Force provides update

"Special Public Defence Forces (PASPA) and APM Hulu Selangor also joined other security forces to join in the search and rescue operation for the victims of the landslide at Fathers Organic Farms Gohtong, Batang Kali, after receiving a report from PKOD Hulu Selangor," Malaysia's Civil Defence Force said in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

Civil Defence Force of Malaysia's social post

79 people caught in the incident

The fire and rescue department confirmed that a total of 79 individuals were caught in the disaster. While two people lost their lives in the landslide, three others were injured, and more than 50 are still missing.

Emergency Services Support Units, tracking dog units pressed into action

The height of the landslide is reportedly around 30 meters high, with an assessed area of approximately 3 acres. Datuk Norazam Khamis, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director, stated that firefighters reached the disaster spot after getting a distress call at 2:24 am. He also added that the teams are using the services of Emergency Services Support Units and tracking dog units (K9).

More about the disaster site

The campsite is built on an organic farm, not too far from the Genting Highlands hill resort. It is a popular tourist destination with numerous theme parks and the only casino in the country. Local news outlet Bernama shared visuals of a few families with young kids rescued and taking refuge at a nearby police station.

Rescued people from the camp at local police station

#TanahRuntuh : Mangsa tanah runtuh di Father Organic Farm Batang Kali dibawa ke Balai Polis Hulu Yam Bharu, Selangor untuk diambil keterangan.



📹 Firdaus Saisi | BERNAMA pic.twitter.com/aVgeXC6dUM — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) December 16, 2022

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to visit site

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said: "I have received information from the Minister of Local Government Development, the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change and the Chief Minister of Selangor regarding the search and rescue mission." "Asking for the prayers of Malaysians so that this mission can be made easy and I myself will go down to the location tonight," he added.