The system went live on September 30

By Chanshimla Varah 05:10 pm Oct 24, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Singapore's Changi Airport has fully rolled out a passport-less immigration clearance system at all its four terminals, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced. The system went live on September 30 and by October 15, it had already been utilized by nearly 1.5 million travelers. Senior Assistant Commissioner Alan Koo said the initiative has cut down average clearance time per traveler by 60%, from 25 seconds to just 10 seconds.

The automated clearance system has enabled immigration officers to be redeployed to higher-value tasks like interviewing and profiling, thus improving border security. Checkpoint Inspector Md Firdaus Rosli, an assessment and investigation officer with ICA for 17 years, said the new system relieves pressure on officers by shortening queues and wait times. It also overcomes language barriers with foreign travelers by adding languages like Bahasa Indonesia and Mandarin. The system will be implemented at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in December.

The passport-less initiative employs facial and iris biometrics for Singapore residents, including citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders. However, it does not apply to children under six, as their physical features and biometrics are still developing. Foreign visitors can also use this method when leaving Singapore after their biometric details have been captured upon arrival. The ICA recommends travelers to still carry their passports for potential requirements at destination countries.