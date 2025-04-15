What's the story

Japan has been named the least contented country in a survey of 30 countries by Ipsos, a France-based research firm.

According to the survey, just 13% of Japanese respondents are satisfied with their quality of life, and only 15% expect a change for the better.

Both numbers are the lowest recorded in the survey, indicating a growing sense of disillusionment in Japan amid rising living costs, demographic strain, and political inertia.