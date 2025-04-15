What's the story

Iraq's central and southern regions have been hit by a severe sandstorm, causing respiratory problems in over 1,000 people.

Local health authorities told AFP that hospitals in Muthanna province in southern Iraq alone received at least "700 cases of suffocation."

The storm covered the regions in an orange haze, causing power outages and flight cancellations.

Local authorities were forced to shut airports in Najaf and Basra provinces as visibility dipped below one kilometer.