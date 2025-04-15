Why thousands are suffering from respiratory problems in Iraq
What's the story
Iraq's central and southern regions have been hit by a severe sandstorm, causing respiratory problems in over 1,000 people.
Local health authorities told AFP that hospitals in Muthanna province in southern Iraq alone received at least "700 cases of suffocation."
The storm covered the regions in an orange haze, causing power outages and flight cancellations.
Local authorities were forced to shut airports in Najaf and Basra provinces as visibility dipped below one kilometer.
Health impact
Hospitals overwhelmed with respiratory cases
Hospitals in southern Iraq are overwhelmed by patients complaining of respiratory problems due to the sandstorm.
In Najaf province, over 250 people were hospitalized, while Diwaniyah received at least 322 patients, including children.
Dhi Qar and Basra provinces also reported breathing problems in over 530 people.
Officials cautioned that the figures could continue to climb.
The sandstorm enveloped Iraq's southern provinces in an orange cloud, reducing visibility to less than one kilometer (0.62 miles).
Visuals from Iraq
Around 1,500 people were sent to hospitals with respiratory problems on Monday as a sandstorm hit central and southern Iraq according to officials. Al-Shanafiyah District, Diwaniyah Governorate
Climate impact
Iraq's vulnerability to dust storms exacerbated by climate change
Dust storms are common in Iraq, but experts warn they're getting more frequent due to climate change.
The United Nations has classified Iraq among the five countries most susceptible to climate change, based on the country's frequent sandstorms, extreme heat, and water shortages.
In fact, a severe sandstorm in Iraq last year killed one and left over 5,000 requiring treatment for respiratory illnesses.