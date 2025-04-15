'Set an example': Obama praises Harvard's stand against Trump administration
What's the story
Former United States President Barack Obama has lauded Harvard University for not buckling under the Trump administration's orders to stifle student activism.
Though it faces financial penalties, including withholding of $2.2 billion in grants and another $60 million from multi-year contracts, Harvard has remained resolute in its support of student activism.
The university refused demands from the Trump administration to implement several reforms to maintain its "financial relationship" with the federal government.
Post
Harvard has set an example
In a post on X, he stated that the university had set an example for other higher education institutions.
"Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions - rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect."
"Let's hope other institutions follow suit," he wrote.
University stance
Harvard's refusal to comply with Trump's demands
The Trump administration had proposed several changes, including governance reforms, merit-based hiring, and admissions irrespective of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.
It had also suggested international admissions reform "to prevent admitting students hostile to American values," and discontinuation of all DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs, among others.
Harvard, however, rejected these proposals, saying it would not "surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights."
Harvard's response
Harvard accuses Trump administration of attempting to control
In a letter, Harvard accused the federal government of trying to "control" the university community through its demands.
The letter stated that these demands included requirements to "audit" viewpoints and reduce the power of certain students, faculty, and administrators based on their ideological views.
It emphasized that they would not accept such an agreement as it violates "Harvard's First Amendment rights and exceeds statutory limits of government's authority under Title VI."
Funding freeze
Trump's administration freezes funding to Harvard
After Harvard's refusal, the Trump administration froze funding and criticized the university for an "entitlement mindset."
The administration said that "Harvard's statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges- that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws."