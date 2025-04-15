What's the story

Former United States President Barack Obama has lauded Harvard University for not buckling under the Trump administration's orders to stifle student activism.

Though it faces financial penalties, including withholding of $2.2 billion in grants and another $60 million from multi-year contracts, Harvard has remained resolute in its support of student activism.

The university refused demands from the Trump administration to implement several reforms to maintain its "financial relationship" with the federal government.