In short Simplifying... In short After facing health concerns and criticism over his debate performance, President Biden has withdrawn from the presidential race, endorsing Harris as his successor.

His exit has disrupted Trump's campaign strategy, who now, at 78, is the oldest candidate in US history.

As the election campaign progresses, Harris and Trump are now the main contenders, with each focusing on their vision for the nation's future. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Biden's first address to the US after withdrawing from the presidential race

'Passing torch to new generation...': Biden on exiting presidential race

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:43 am Jul 25, 202409:43 am

What's the story In his first address to the nation after withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) said it was time to pass the torch to "younger voices." In a televised address from the Oval Office, the 81-year-old praised his "tough" and "capable" Vice President Kamala Harris who will be the new Democratic presidential nominee. Biden said, "The defense of democracy, which is at stake, is more important than any title."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Last week, Biden withdrew from the presidential race after facing scrutiny over his health following a positive COVID-19 test. He also formally endorsed Harris in his withdrawal speech. Notably, Biden exited the race later than any president in the US history, according to reports, succumbing to weeks of pressure from Democrats. His lacklusture performance in the debate against Trump,which heightened concerns about his age and mental sharpness, spurred the pressure more.

Statement

'Best way to unite our nation...': Biden

"I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation," he added. Biden, however, said that he will continue to work on key issues for his remaining time in office, adding, "Over the next six months I will be focused on doing my job as president." In a show of support, Biden's family—including his wife Jill Biden and daughter Ashley—were present during his address.

Twitter Post

Watch: President Biden's address here

Campaign impact

Biden's withdrawal disrupts Trump's campaign strategy

Biden's withdrawal has disrupted the campaign strategy of Trump, who had previously focused on attacking the President's age and mental acuity. Now, at 78, Trump is the oldest candidate in US history. Shortly after Biden's speech, Trump said in an X post, "Crooked Joe Biden's Oval Office speech was barely understandable, and sooo bad!" To recall, Republicans have urged Biden to resign entirely, arguing that "if he is not fit to stand for reelection...he isn't fit to serve as president."

Campaign shift

Election campaign moves forward without Biden

Meanwhile, the US election campaign is moving forward at full speed without Biden. At his first rally since Harris secured enough delegates to become the Democratic nominee, Trump targeted Harris as his "new victim," calling her a "radical left lunatic who will destroy our country." Harris, on the campaign trail, told a Black college sorority in Indianapolis, "I am fighting for our nation's future."