United States Vice President Kamala Harris is set to address an event on Friday alongside former President Bill Clinton. At the event—to be hosted by the Clinton Foundation at Harris's alma mater Howard University—the two will talk about empowering women. Notably, Clinton has faced multiple allegations of sexual crimes against women in the past and was also associated with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Event Harris, Clinton to discuss impact of COVID-19 on women

Reportedly, Harris and Clinton will talk about the impact of COVID-19 on women and empowering women and girls in the US and around the world. The four-day event for the 13th annual Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) University meeting will also be addressed by Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (Bill Clinton's wife), Democratic activist Stacey Abrams, and American author Wes Moore on Friday.

Allegations Clinton has been accused of sexual assault, rape

Clinton's involvement at the event is controversial since he has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and rape over decades. Clinton also faced criticism for his ties to Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Epstein—who was linked to several powerful men including Prince Andrew and former US President Donald Trump—was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges involving girls as young as 14 before his apparent suicide.

Allegations Photos showed Clinton receiving shoulder rub from alleged Epstein victim

Clinton reportedly took flights on Epstein's jet, dubbed Lolita Express, where the latter would allegedly offer young girls to passengers for sex. Photographs of Clinton and an alleged Epstein victim, Chauntae Davies (then 22), had also emerged, including one where he is seen receiving a shoulder rub. Clinton has claimed that he knew "nothing about the terrible crimes" that Epstein had pleaded guilty to.

Harris Harris was hailed as first woman VP

Harris was celebrated as the first Black, South Asian, woman Vice President when she took office this January. Notably, she had taken on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over alleged sexual misconduct. In 2018, Christine Blasey Ford had accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the early 1980s when they were in high school. Three other women later accused Kavanaugh (one accusation was recanted).

