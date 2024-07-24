In short Simplifying... In short Kamala Harris's ancestral village in India, Thulasendhrapuram, is celebrating her potential presidential nomination with great enthusiasm.

The villagers, who previously celebrated her vice-presidential achievement with fireworks and a feast, now extend their support through prayers at the local temple.

Despite being miles away, they feel a deep connection with Harris, who they view as a symbol of hope and possibility for women everywhere.

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:42 pm Jul 24, 202405:42 pm

What's the story Thulasendhrapuram, a small village in Tamil Nadu, is buzzing with excitement over the potential nomination of Kamala Harris for the United States presidential race. The village, situated 300km from Chennai and 14,000km from Washington DC, is the ancestral home of Harris's maternal grandparents. A large banner featuring Harris graces the village center as special prayers are offered to the local deity for her success.

Local interest

Villagers follow US presidential race closely

The villagers have been keenly following the US presidential race, especially after Joe Biden's withdrawal and Harris's emergence as a potential nominee. "It is not an easy feat to be where she has reached in the most powerful country in the world," Krishnamurthi, a retired bank manager from Thulasendhrapuram told the BBC. The villagers view Harris as a symbol of hope and possibility for women everywhere.

Community celebration

Harris's ancestral village celebrates her achievements

"Everybody knows her, even the children. 'My sister, my mother' - that is how they address her," said Arulmozhi Sudhakar, a village local body representative. The community previously celebrated when Harris became vice president with fireworks, posters and a communal feast featuring traditional south Indian dishes like sambar and idli.

Ancestral ties

Harris's connection to Thulasendhrapuram

Harris is the daughter of Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer researcher who moved from Tamil Nadu to the US in 1958. After their mother's death, Harris and her sister Maya visited Chennai and immersed her ashes in the sea according to Hindu traditions. The villagers eagerly anticipate Harris's official candidature announcement, feeling a deep connection with her journey despite being thousands of miles away.

Spiritual support

Village prays for Harris's presidential nomination

The villagers' support extends to the spiritual realm, with prayers at the Dharma Sastha Temple in Thulasendhrapuram continuing until the Democratic Party announces Harris's nomination. "Kamala's chithi (mother's younger sister) Sarala visits this temple regularly. In 2014 she donated ₹5,000 rupees on behalf of Kamala Harris," said Natarajan, the temple priest. The villagers hope that one day Harris will visit them or mention their village in her speech.