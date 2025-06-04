What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order doubling tariffs on most steel and aluminum imports to 50%.

The move, which comes into effect immediately, is the second such increase since March.

The tariffs were previously set at 25% since 2018 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

According to the White House, Trump is taking action to protect "America's critical steel and aluminum industries, which have been harmed by unfair trade practices and global excess capacity."