Trump administration to end $100M federal contracts with Harvard University
What's the story
The Donald Trump administration is set to cancel all remaining federal contracts with Harvard University, estimated at $100 million.
The move was announced in a letter from Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, which was first reported by The New York Times.
The letter directs federal agencies to review their contracts, terminate non-essential ones and find alternative vendors if needed.
Allegations
Trump administration accuses Harvard of race discrimination, antisemitism
The letter accuses Harvard of "race discrimination" in its admissions process and other areas of student life.
It also claims a "disturbing lack of concern for the safety and wellbeing of Jewish students."
This is part of a larger campaign by the Trump administration against elite universities, which it has accused of harboring "Marxist maniacs and lunatics."
Legal battles
Harvard's legal challenges and funding freeze
Harvard has challenged the administration's actions in court, arguing they violate constitutional protections for academic freedom.
The university has already seen over $3.2 billion in federal research funds frozen by the Trump administration.
Trump has also threatened to redirect billions in grant dollars from Harvard to trade schools, calling it a "great investment" for the USA.
Enrollment ban
International student enrollment under threat
The administration has also barred Harvard from enrolling foreign students, a move temporarily blocked by federal courts.
The university argues this is retaliation for not complying with government policy demands.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized Harvard's responses to requests about misconduct by foreign students as insufficient.
Independence defense
Harvard's President defends university's independence
Harvard President Alan Garber has defended the university's independence, saying no government should dictate what private universities can teach or whom they can admit.
The university has filed multiple federal lawsuits against the administration's actions, arguing they violate constitutional protections for academic freedom.
Despite these challenges, the Trump administration continues to push for changes at Harvard and other elite universities across America.