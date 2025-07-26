Higher prenatal vitamin-D linked to improved cognitive skills in kids

A recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has found a link between higher levels of vitamin D during pregnancy and improved cognitive skills in children. The research, led by a team of scientists, showed that children whose mothers had higher vitamin D levels scored better on memory, attention, and problem-solving tests between the ages of 7-12.

Nutritional impact Researchers analyzed over 900 mother-child pairs across the US The study adds to the growing body of evidence highlighting vitamin D's role in brain development, starting from the womb. The researchers analyzed over 900 mother-child pairs across the US who were part of a national study called ECHO (Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes). They measured vitamin D levels in mothers' blood during pregnancy and assessed children's cognitive abilities using standardized tests.

Racial impact Vitamin D supplementation could promote brain development The study found that the link between prenatal vitamin D levels and childhood cognition was strongest among Black families, who also face higher rates of vitamin D deficiency. This suggests that vitamin D supplementation could be a cost-effective strategy to promote brain development and reduce racial disparities. The researchers also noted that early pregnancy vitamin D levels may be most critical for childhood cognitive development, emphasizing the need for early intervention by healthcare providers.

Deficiency prevalence Deficiency is a widespread problem across the globe Vitamin D deficiency is a widespread problem across the globe. In the US, around 42% of adults have vitamin D levels below 20 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml), a common threshold for deficiency. The situation is worse among pregnant women, with about a third being deficient, and even higher rates among Black pregnant women at 80%. This racial difference can be attributed to skin pigmentation differences that affect vitamin D production from sunlight exposure.