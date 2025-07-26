Udaipur dental student found dead in hostel; suicide note recovered

A final-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at a private medical college in Udaipur , Sweta Singh, was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday night. The student, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir , allegedly died by suicide. Her roommate discovered the body and immediately informed hostel authorities and the police.

Allegations surfaced Student accused faculty members of mental harassment A suicide note was recovered from the scene, where Singh accused faculty members of mental harassment and delaying examinations. Following the incident, students staged a protest at the college, demanding action against those named in the note. The college director assured students that strict action would be taken against involved faculty members.

Ongoing investigation Body sent to mortuary SHO Ravindra Charan of Sukher Police Station confirmed that Singh's body has been sent to a mortuary. A postmortem will be conducted after her family arrives in Udaipur. "The matter is being investigated by the police, and they will take appropriate action based on their findings. The college management is also addressing the situation and will terminate the staff members involved," the institute's director told reporters.