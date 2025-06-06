What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Bridge, the highest railway arch bridge in the world, in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The 1,315-meter-long steel bridge stands at a height of 359 meters above the river and is designed to bear high seismic and wind loads.

Modi will also flag off the maiden Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, the first train connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India, and virtually flag off the train from Srinagar to Katra.