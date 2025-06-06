PM to inaugurate world's highest railway bridge over Chenab today
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Bridge, the highest railway arch bridge in the world, in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
The 1,315-meter-long steel bridge stands at a height of 359 meters above the river and is designed to bear high seismic and wind loads.
Modi will also flag off the maiden Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, the first train connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India, and virtually flag off the train from Srinagar to Katra.
Recent developments
PM's 1st visit to J&K after 'Operation Sindoor'
This will be Modi's first visit to J&K since 'Operation Sindoor'—India's targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, which began on May 7 after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that left 26 dead, mostly tourists.
"Tomorrow, June 6 is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir," Modi said in a post on X on June 5, Thursday.
Connectivity boost
Bridge will reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar
The PMO said in a statement that the bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, reducing travel time by two to three hours.
The bridge can withstand strong seismic activity and wind speeds of up to 266 km/h.
In a first for Indian Railways, the bridge was constructed with blast-resistant steel and concrete.
With the Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar.
USBRL project
Modi to highlight completion of USBRL project
Modi will also dedicate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation, which was built at a cost of around ₹43,780 crore.
The ambitious project features 36 tunnels (119km long) and 943 bridges, ensuring all-weather rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India.
According to PIB, the project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.
Healthcare initiative
Medical college in Katra
Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra, worth over ₹350 crore.
This will be the first medical college in the Reasi district, significantly contributing to the region's healthcare infrastructure, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.
He will also inaugurate the Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge in difficult terrain.
Train services
Other projects Modi will inaugurate
Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the road-widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway 701 and the construction of the Shopian bypass road on NH-444, worth over ₹1,952 crore.
Further, he will inaugurate two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44. These projects will ease traffic congestion and enhance traffic flow for the commuters.